John The Baptist Not Invited Back To Potluck After Bringing Locust And Honey Casserole

June 3, 2021 | by Chris Future

JERUSALEM—According to reports from the first century, John the Baptist was not invited back to the potluck at Jerusalem First Baptist Church after he brought a locust and honey casserole to the one held last month.

The post John The Baptist Not Invited Back To Potluck After Bringing Locust And Honey Casserole appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...