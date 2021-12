‘A Fetus Is Just A Clump Of Cells,’ Says Slightly Older, Larger Clump Of Cells

June 4, 2021 | by Chris Future

CEDAR HILLS, OR—While discussing the hot-button issue of abortion with a friend over coffee on Friday, local woman Cindy Carson claimed a fetus is just a clump of cells, despite herself being just a slightly older, larger, more organized clump of cells.

