Nation Pauses, Attentive, While High School Graduate Divulges Wisdom Derived From Many, Many Years Of Life Experience

June 4, 2021 | by Chris Future

DALLAS—The world fell silent this week as high-school graduate Paxton Smith imparted her vast wisdom gained from over 18 years of being alive on an awestruck crowd.

