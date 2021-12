Democrats Demand Republicans Pay Them Reparations For Freeing Their Slaves

June 7, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democrats in Washington are demanding reparations from the Republican Party for the massive financial losses of Democrats following the emancipation of the slaves.

The post Democrats Demand Republicans Pay Them Reparations For Freeing Their Slaves appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...