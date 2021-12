Harry And Meghan Announce Birth Of Beautiful ‘Half-Oppressed, Half-Privileged Baby’

June 7, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WORLD—Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced the arrival of a beautiful new baby. In the announcement, they described their new baby as "a beautiful, 7 pound, 11-ounce baby girl who is half-oppressed and half-privileged."

