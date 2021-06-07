Will we ever have a world in which race does not matter?

June 7, 2021 | FROM: liberty, racism, Society

More and more people seek to tear apart the Fifty States – virtually every major city and many smaller ones – in order to “fight” racism. As they do so, let us for a moment believe their screams of anger: they want to end racism. That is, they want a city, a state, an empire, a universe, in which race does not matter. That everyone is treated equally regardless of your… your what? According to the Oxford Dictionary, “membership in a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginal.” Racial? “Relating to the major groupings into which humankind is sometimes divided on the basis of physical characteristics or shared ancestry.” Today, that can be your skin color, your hair color, the shape of your eyes, the shape of your nose and lips, even what sex organs you have. It can also be your native or ancestral language, your religion, and many other things.

Hmmm. Can we destroy racism? Can we have all aspects of racism disappear from these Fifty States? Or the world? Can we have a world in which all these differences do not matter to anyone? Or at least one in which no actions are made based on racism?

Can that be done?

I don’t think so.

(NOTE: In discussing this, I make a big concession to the “popular knowledge” (or prejudices). I do not believe that there is truly but ONE race: the human race. A single (or several closely related) species created by the Maker of the Universe, generally interfertile, consisting of two sexes, and which have – unlike the animals and other organisms of this planet, at least – body, soul (mind), and spirit. Of which the dominant and seemingly eternal and essential part is the soul. Anyway…)

It is ironic that in a world where every human is closer in time (and space) to every other living human, that we now have redefined and made race so important. And so divisive. That so many actions are made based on a person’s membership in some nebulous group. Odd, huh?What was once supposedly “four races” (red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight) is now (like “sexes” or “genders”) dozens. Who can keep track anymore?

Also odd: So many people DEMAND that we treat every human as equal to every other human in virtually everything: mental power, psychology, physical strength and endurance, disease resistance, and more. So how does this square with demands for special privileges, reparations, ancestry as a mitigating circumstance for committing crimes, and more? In realizty, only NEGATIVE actions are declared “racist.”

(We are constantly told that cultural differences are all slowly vanishing. But at the same time, we are told that a virulent form of racism is cultural appropriation.)

And of course, we are told that racism is a one-way street: that only those people who are of a race which has “privilege” is able to be racist, able to take action which is racist. People of races which are generally not privileged can hate (and attack) people of another race – because of their race – without being racist. And we are told that those of privileged races ARE inherently and unchangeably racist because of that privilege – and because they are biased towards their own race! They therefore are incapable of doing anything that is NOT racist.

But to the root of the question.

Can we have a society – a culture, a system, a civilization – in which NO member of that society can take ANY action that is based on ANY bias against anyone because of body characteristics or personal or ancestral background? Many of these protesters, all these “liberal” and “progressive” regressivists (and too many so-called conservatives, libertarians, and media and academia) claim that we can. And anyone who says that it may not be possible, that we cannot ever end racism, is instantly branded as… racist. (There is a growing number of people of some races who DO agree that such a society is not possible – at least not until those privileged races are wiped out, but that is a topic for another day.)

I am not in any way advocating wiping out any race. (I am in favor of responding appropriately, and if necessary to wipe out, any INDIVIDUAL who attacks us, threatens our lives, liberties, and possessions regardless of any physical characteristics.) I believe in independent and individual liberty and responsibility – without consideration of superficial or even internal characteristics.

Which makes ME a racist in the eyes of more and more social justice warriors and other enemies of liberty.

But I digress. Here is the full Oxford Dictionary definition of racism: “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.”

Ignoring that last phrase, can it be done?

Absolutely not. No matter what humans do, there will be humans who dislike (not even hate!) and are antagonistic towards other people because of some physical feature or ethnic background. And ACT on that belief. Always. It is, sadly, human nature.

Theoretically in a totalitarian system, all outward signs of that prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism might be suppressed. Don’t believe that theory will translate into reality, though.

But that seems to be what the Anti-Racists of today are pushing towards. They believe that, magically, enough draconian laws, edicts, and punishments will end all visible (and perceived) signs of racism.

Which leads me to suspect that their real goal isn’t to end racism – rather, it is to end liberty, to suppress human freedom. And decrying racism and demanding more and more government control to fight racism leads in exactly that direction. To them, fighting racism is an excuse.

What do you think?



Read More...