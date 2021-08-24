Accelerating collapse? Afghan aftermath

August 24, 2021 | by Chris Future

Editor’s Note: This commentary was supposed to be published four days ago, but events intervened, so some of the data is now outdated. But the major points are still valid. As events continue to crash around us (personally for the publishers/editors and for the States and so many communities in them), new commentaries may also be delayed.

The Situation

The news out of the former American imperial outpost is dire.

The new Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan still have an estimated 20,000 out of 40,000 Americans left trapped, not just in Kabul (“sheltering in place” if they are obeying the stupid orders of the FedGov) but throughout the country. AND at least 6,000 American troops – more than remained when Uncle Joe walked into 1600 PA – with probably more to return. Although they are basically handcuffed, little more than security guards and traffic guides.

And that does not count what could be as many as 100,000 Afghani “local nationals” already on or being quickly added to the purification lists of the Disciples of Mohammed (the Taliban). That is, the kill lists. The same sort of lists previously developed and used in Vietnam, Cambodia, Mesopotamia, pre-WW2 Germany and Austria, and probably South Africa, Nicaragua, and post-French Algeria. Now we are seeing it again – not by communists but by an equally-disgusting and fearsome enemy of humanity – NOT just the West.

What can we learn from this?

Trust?

Obviously first and foremost, an ancient lesson: Put NOT your trust in princes. (Psalm 146) Not even – perhaps ESPECIALLY NOT elected ones. Leaders, political leaders, are untrustworthy. Uncle Joe just once again proved that. No, he is proving it daily, and not just by his orders about Afghanistan.

Next, don’t believe the recruiters or the politicians-in-uniform of the Pentagon. Again, an old lesson. Joining the military has, for decades, been a bet as to whether serving actually defends hearth and home sufficiently to overcome the horrible downside of serving in a rapidly-more-murderous imperial world occupation force. Today, the insane and dishonorable behavior of the senior officers AND civilian bureaucracy has made it clear. Not only is the unbalanced situation worse than perhaps any time since Lincoln ordered the Union armies south to crush the rebels and their society, but the cumulative corrosive effect of serving under a Clinton, an Obama, and now Uncle Joe is deadly.

Third, while the FedGov used to have to all but coerce its allies to do the right thing, now the tables are turned. The Brits, the French are doing what American troops should be doing, and want to do. To our shame.

Fourth, never trust a “non-heretical” muslim. As Catholics once were (correctly) accused of in their abuse, deception, and treatment of non-Catholic christians, the Taliban and other “basic” muslim groups and every one of their active members believes that lying, murdering, enslaving, torturing, raping and more is to the glory of their “god” and ensure their place in paradise. Any agreement with an infidel is fleeting – less lifespan than a Congressional treaty with an AmerInd nation in the 1800s.

Fifth, never ever trust the media – even if you are paying them for advertising. But especially if you have to depend on them for any news. There is no truth to them except for what furthers their social and political agenda AND/OR feathers their nest and lines their pockets.

Limited trust

So who CAN we trust?

First, I’ll quote Reagan: Trust but verify. And tell you he didn’t really get it right. But you CAN trust someone to do something that you can immediately and easily verify. AND over which you have SOME power to enforce compliance with what they agreed to do.

Perversely, secondly, trust those people I listed above to NOT change their stripes: their fundamental, rebellion against God and man, attitude and spirit. Don’t expect them to EVER behave longterm in a decent, honest, trustworthy manner. No matter how much they pretend to be trustworthy.

Third, trust in God. (I know, our unbelieving fellow lovers of liberty are screaming at me.) NOT the “god” (Al-lah or whomever) of Islam, or even (sadly) the “god” that most who claim to be Christians worship and pretend to follow. Trust in the real thing: the Creator, the One who created the universe and gave us liberty, freedom, and love. How? At a minimum, trust in natural law – the real thing and not the propaganda of the schools and other institutions. Tht is, the laws I believe God instituted. The universe works by natural laws of physical matter, of energy, and even morally and spiritually. (But don’t trust ANY of the so-called priests – even the scientists who act like they are priests.

Fourth, there is always hope. Trust that things will, in the long run, get better. That there ARE solutions, even though we may not like their costs. And trust in the fact that you are free, you have liberty and anyone who takes those from you is wrong. (And not to be trusted!)



Read More...