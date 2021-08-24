Hourly Assurances From White House Staff That Biden Isn’t Dead Starting To Have Opposite Effect

August 24, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—“It’s 9 a.m., and President Biden is perfectly alive and breathing,” read yet another press release from the White House. Most people find it reassuring to know the president isn’t dead. Yet the hourly, completely unprompted assurances that Biden has not died are starting to have the opposite effect on people.

