Biden Deploys Military Back To Afghanistan After Realizing They Left Behind Millions Of Masks

August 30, 2021 | by Chris Future

KABUL—With only one day remaining until the Taliban's deadline for American troops to leave Afghanistan, the Biden Administration deployed 22,000 troops back to the area after it was discovered they had left behind millions of precious life-saving COVID masks in warehouses across the country.

