Secret Service Investigating Credible Threat From The Grim Reaper

August 31, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Secret Service is investigating what they’ve deemed a credible threat against President Joe Biden’s life. Yesterday, while Biden was out getting ice cream, a figure in a black cloak holding a scythe appeared and pointed a finger at Biden while saying, “Your time is near.”

