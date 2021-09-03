The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Texas abortion law derangement syndrome
September 3, 2021 | by
Chris Future
The bad news is that the accusations will get personal and mean. The good news is that there are five Justices who agree that states can regulate abortion.
