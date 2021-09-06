From Rosh Hashanah 5781 to Rosh Hashanah 5782

September 6, 2021 | by Chris Future

Justice Ginsburg died in the evening of September 18, 2020. On the Jewish calendar, that date corresponded to the holiday of Rosh Hashanah. That evening the new year of 5781 began. This evening is the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, and the new year of 5782 will begin. Traditionally, children mourn a parent for twelve months, counted from the day of death. That bereavement period will now end. May her memory be a blessing.



