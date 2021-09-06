Liberal Wants To Join A Union But Realizes He’d Have To Get A Job

September 6, 2021 | by Chris Future

PORTLAND, OR—Henry Trudeau is passionately pro-union. He changes his profile picture to support unions that are going on strike and browses Twitter to voice his support for teachers' unions, ironworkers' unions, and any other union that gets involved in a labor dispute. He likes unions so much, in fact, that he decided to go all the way and join one. But he was disappointed to discover that in order to join a union he would first have to get a job.

