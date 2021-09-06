Nancy Pelosi Flies To Afghanistan To Lecture Stranded Americans On How Bad January 6 Was

September 6, 2021 | by Chris Future

KABUL—Nancy Pelosi landed at the airport in Kabul today on a mission to reach out to stranded Americans there. She's not on a rescue mission or there to provide any relief, though, and is instead lecturing them on how bad January 6 was. "We have to educate these people on how bad that insurrection was," she told reporters before flying out. "They don't have access to as much information, news, or internet out there, so it's possible they haven't heard about January 6 and what a dark day that was for our country."

The post Nancy Pelosi Flies To Afghanistan To Lecture Stranded Americans On How Bad January 6 Was appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...