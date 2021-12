Gavin Newsom Begs Kamala Harris Not To Campaign For Him

September 7, 2021 | by Chris Future

SACRAMENTO, CA—According to sources, Biden is decisively responding to various disasters and crises around the world by sending Kamala Harris to California to campaign for Gavin Newsom.

The post Gavin Newsom Begs Kamala Harris Not To Campaign For Him appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...