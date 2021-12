Brickbat: Public Nudity

September 10, 2021 | by Chris Future

A Singapore court has sentenced a British man to six weeks in jail after he was caught in public without a mask. Benjamin Glynn was found guilty of not wearing a mask while riding a train, as well as for not wearing one when he reported for court. He was also found guilty of creating a public nuisance and using threatening words towards government employees.



