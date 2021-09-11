Uh-Oh: Vials Of Mysterious Substance At Wuhan Lab Labeled ‘Save For 2024 Election’

September 11, 2021 | by Chris Future

WUHAN—Well, this can't be good: an investigative journalist—a real one, not a "journalist" who complains about pronouns in videogames on Twitter—managed to infiltrate the Wuhan Institute of Virology. What they saw concerned them: for one thing, there appeared to be multiple vials of a mysterious substance, all of them labeled "Save for 2024 election."

