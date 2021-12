Biden Declares We Must Spray Sunscreen On Everyone To Protect Those Already Wearing Sunscreen

September 13, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Biden today issued a new executive order mandating that every single American be covered with sunscreen, in order to protect the good Americans who are already wearing sunscreen.

