Brickbat: All Tied Up

September 13, 2021 |

A Savannah-Chatham County, Georgia, special education teacher, has been charged with felony cruelty to children for using zip ties to bind a student in her classroom. Elizabeth Louise Board, a teacher at Godley Station K-8 School, reportedly tied a boy to his chair and to a table. She faces five to 20 years in prison if convicted.



