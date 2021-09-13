How Biden’s Vaccine Mandates Degrade Social Trust

On today's episode of The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie commiserate over President Joe Biden's "path out of the pandemic" plan and the latest tax hike proposals.

Discussed in the show:

1:48: Biden's "path out of the pandemic."

26:33: Congress is back in session. Let's talk about these (ridiculous) proposed tax hikes and breaks.

39:27: Weekly Listener Question: As someone who entered the realm of libertarian ideals through growing up in endless wars on terror, drugs, and the like, how do I effectively teach these ideals to my coming child?

51:34: Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

