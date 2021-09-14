Brickbat: For His Own Protection

September 14, 2021 | FROM: New Jersey

Rutgers University, a public university in New Jersey, has blocked Logan Hollar, a senior, from taking virtual classes because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier this year, Rutgers mandated that all students take the vaccine unless they are in a fully remote program. Even though Hollar has signed up only for virtual classes, he doesn't qualify for the exemption because he isn't in a program that is taught only online.



