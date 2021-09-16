Brickbat: Australians for Beer

September 16, 2021

People living in an apartment complex in New South Wales, Australia, locked down because of COVID-19, say officials are searching through their deliveries and seizing alcoholic beverages. New South Wales Health admits it is trying to limit the amount of alcohol residents of the building are drinking to "ensure the safety of health staff and residents." Residents are limited to six beers or mixed drinks, one bottle of wine, or one 375-milliliter (13-ounce) bottle of distilled spirits a day.



