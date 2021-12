General Milley: ‘I Had To Commit Treason To Prevent Trump From Committing Treason’

September 16, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—During testimony in front of Congress Thursday, General Mark Milley admitted that he committed treason but pointed out that he had to do so in order to prevent Trump from committing treason.

