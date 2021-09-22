Brickbat: Thin Skin

September 22, 2021 | FROM: education

In Florida, the Sarasota County School Board has banned criticism of individual board members during public comments in its meetings. Vice Chairwoman Jane Goodwin cut off the microphone and had police escort out speakers who criticized members during a recent meeting. Goodwin said there would be "no public assaults and no public attacks" on elected officials. She defined an "assault on a board member" as "anything critical" of that board member.



