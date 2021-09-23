Brickbat: In the Bag

The Fairfax County, Virginia, board of supervisors has voted 9-1 to impose a 5-cent tax on plastic bags. The tax will start Jan. 1. It exempts bags for dry cleaning, prescription drugs, garbage, pet waste, and leaf removal. Supervisor Pat Herrity was the lone vote against the tax. "Residents have seen a 45 percent increase in their taxes over the last decade, inflation rising at the fastest rate in 12 years, on top of the impacts of the pandemic during which many have lost their loved ones, homes, jobs and businesses," Herrity said. "It should go without saying that this is the wrong time for a new tax, especially one that will disproportionately impact people who are already struggling."



