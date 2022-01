Brickbat: Borrowed Time

October 1, 2021 | FROM: Corruption

Former Limestone County, Alabama, Sheriff Mike Blakely has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of theft and an ethics violation. Blakely was convicted of depositing a check for his campaign into his personal bank account and of borrowing up to $29,000 from a jail fund for inmates without paying interest and waiting months to repay the funds.



