Judge Stras: “What My Grandparents’ Experiences in the Holocaust Taught Me About the First Amendment”

October 3, 2021 |

Judge Stras has posted to SSRN his new article, which is forthcoming in the NYU Journal of Law & Liberty. I encourage everyone to read What My Grandparents' Experiences in the Holocaust Taught Me About the First Amendment. Here is the abstract:

In this lecture, which has been adapted for publication, Judge Stras discusses how his grandparents came to this country to escape religious persecution and censorship after experiencing some of the most inhumane treatment possible during the Holocaust. Judge Stras explores their lives and explains what we can learn from them, including how important the First Amendment is in our lives.

Last week, Judge Stras was protested at Duke Law School. I am confident that if the students had bothered to listen to Stras's remarks, they would have had no need to interrupt, and read a prepared statement in the middle.



