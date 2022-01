Heroic FBI Agent Tackles Parent Expressing Concern For Student’s Education

October 5, 2021 | Tags: SATIRE

ASHBURN, VA—At a Loudoun County school board meeting last night, a heroic FBI agent violently tackled a parent who was expressing concern over his child's education during open comments.

