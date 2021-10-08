Breaking: Motions Panel Grants Temporary Administrative Stay of S.B. 8 Ruling

October 8, 2021 |

This evening, a Fifth Circuit motions panel (Stewart, Haynes, and Ho) granted a temporary administrative stay of the S.B. 8 ruling. This ruling came a few hours after Texas filed the emergency motion with the court of appeals.

Now: Texas's 6-week abortion ban law, SB 8, is in effect again for now — the 5th Circuit has granted a temporary, administrative stay of this week's preliminary injunction (which halted enforcement of SB 8) to consider the state's request for a longer stay pending appeal pic.twitter.com/wdTIH5emjm — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) October 9, 2021

The United States was directed to file a response by Tuesday, October 12 at 5 pm. Presumably, the temporary administrative stay will last at least that long, if not longer.

As of now, S.B. 8 is back in effect. Clinics that performed abortions over the past 48 hours may face liability in future suits.



