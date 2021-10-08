The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Breaking: Motions Panel Grants Temporary Administrative Stay of S.B. 8 Ruling

October 8, 2021   |  

This evening, a Fifth Circuit motions panel (Stewart, Haynes, and Ho) granted a temporary administrative stay of the S.B. 8 ruling. This ruling came a few hours after Texas filed the emergency motion with the court of appeals.

The United States was directed to file a response by Tuesday, October 12 at 5 pm. Presumably, the temporary administrative stay will last at least that long, if not longer.

As of now, S.B. 8 is back in effect. Clinics that performed abortions over the past 48 hours may face liability in future suits.


Read More...