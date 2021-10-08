Brickbat: Drink It Up

The Miami-Dade, Florida, State Attorney's Office has charged Miami Beach Police Department Sgt. Jose Perez and Officer Kevin Perez with felony battery for taking down and handcuffing Khalid Vaughn, who was recording them arresting another man. Video shows Vaughn obeying the officers' command to back away, but police tackled him anyway. Video also shows them taunting a bloody, beaten Vaughn and ignoring his request for medical attention. And the video shows one of the officers taking Vaughn's Gatorade from him and loudly gulping it down. Officer Steven Cerrano has been charged one count of official misconduct. They and two other officers have also been charged with battery in the arrest of the first man.



