Democrats Clarify That Men Are Allowed To Have Opinion On Abortion As Long As They’re For It

October 8, 2021 | Tags: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a press conference to protest the Texas abortion ban, Democrat leaders called on men across the country to stand up for the right of women to kill their sons and daughters through all 9 months of pregnancy.

The post Democrats Clarify That Men Are Allowed To Have Opinion On Abortion As Long As They're For It appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...