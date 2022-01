Nation’s Brandons Hit All-Time High Approval Rating

October 11, 2021 | Tags: SATIRE

U.S.—In a strange development, the national approval rating of people named Brandon has skyrocketed in recent weeks. The nation's approval of Brandons shot up from just 22% all the way to 91% over the last month.

The post Nation's Brandons Hit All-Time High Approval Rating appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...