The Economy Is Weird Right Now

October 11, 2021 | Tags: entitlements, Free Markets

Job numbers are lousier than expected, supply chains are wrecked across several industries, cargo ships are backed up in ports, and Biden is pulling a Trump by insisting we "buy American." On this Monday's Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie try to gauge what the heck is happening with the economy right now.

Discussed in the show:

1:09: Lousier-than-expected job numbers, supply chain failures, and cargo ships backed up. Is this all the new normal?

18:52: Workers' strikes in response to vaccine mandates conflict with Biden's pro-union agenda.

36:28: Weekly Listener Question: In regards to our country's budgeting process, when do each of you foresee the proverbial fiscal can getting kicked off the proverbial fiscal cliff resulting in a new fiscal reality being forced on all of us?

48:00: Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

The Princeton School of Public and International Affairs offers three fully funded graduate degree programs that provide students with a policy toolkit and a sound understanding of the disciplines that shape public policies. Princeton's School of Public and International Affairs community is bound together by a commitment to serving the public good. To learn more about the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, visit spia.princeton.edu.

Living in a digital age where your personal data are always under attack, your online privacy seems to be a thing of the past. Did you know there is a way to protect your information and privacy without worrying about Big Tech mining and stealing your private data? Introducing Sekur—an encrypted instant messaging and secure email service hosted in Switzerland, where the world's strictest data privacy laws are applied. Take back your privacy and online security with Sekur, by going to Sekur.com.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Regan Taylor

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve



Read More...