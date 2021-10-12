Brickbat: A Snitch in Time

In Shakopee, Minnesota, HomeTown Bank has placed Tara McNeally on unpaid leave and could fire her after the local school superintendent complained to her boss about comments she made on Facebook. McNeally was upset that a school board member did not appear to be paying attention when one of her friends spoke about the school system's mask policy. She posted that Kristi Peterson seemed to be looking at the clock. Video showed Peterson turning her head repeatedly while the friend speaks, but it isn't clear what she is looking at. Shakopee Superintendent Mike Redmond said McNeally's claim was false, and if she worked for the school system she would be referred to human resources for discipline. McNeally doesn't work for the school system, but she does work for a bank branch inside Shakopee High School, and Redmond's letter said she should not be allowed inside any district school.



