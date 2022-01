Gavin Newsom Takes Dip In Pacific Ocean Causing Massive Oil Slick

October 12, 2021 | Tags: SATIRE

SACRAMENTO, CA—The Coast Guard was called in this week to clean up a massive oil slick off the coast of California. According to witnesses, the spill was created by California Governor Gavin Newsom swimming in the water for a couple of minutes.

The post Gavin Newsom Takes Dip In Pacific Ocean Causing Massive Oil Slick appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...