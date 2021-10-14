Enraged Father Says School Covered Up Daughter's Bathroom Rape; Trans Student Had Previous Incident

A Virginia father who went viral after he was dragged out of a Loudon County school board meeting has revealed that he was protesting the school's transgender policy after he and his attorney claims that his daughter was raped by a 14-year-old trans boy in the girls' bathroom.

Scott Smith, 48, told the Daily Wire that his daughter, a 15-year-old freshman at Stone Bridge High School, was raped by the boy on May 28. He says he was called by school officials and only told that there had been a 'physical altercation.'

After he arrived on scene, he learned that she had actually been sexually assaulted. He says the school staff said they wanted to handle the situation 'internally,' and chose not to call the police.

After Smith became furious and challenged their decision, officials called Loudon County Sheriff's deputies.

"I went nuts. I called the principal a pussy. Six cop cars showed up like a fucking SWAT team," said Smith, adding that he had "exploded with rage."

Smith and the family's attorney say a rape kit and other tests prove a sexual assault occurred. After presenting the evidence to the police, a case was opened.

"Thank God that I drew enough attention to it, without getting arrested, that we got an escort to the hospital and they administered a rape kit that night," he said.

Two months after the incident, the boy was arrested for forced sodomy along with other counts, according to the family's attorney.

Three weeks after the alleged rape, Smith attended a school board meeting on June 22, where a discussion on a proposal to protect transgender students was on the agenda. After he was dragged out of the meeting, he was ridiculed on social media, and painted as a right-wing anti-trans bigot by the left.

Loudoun County dad Scott Smith dragged out of school woke board meeting & found guilty of disorderly conduct/resisting arrest reveals his daughter was 'raped' in the girls' bathroom by a 'skirt-wearing' boy who was arrested for a 2nd girl later. & School WOKE Board COVERED IT UP. pic.twitter.com/odjuzYniQz — 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) October 13, 2021

The school covered up a crime. The justice system behaved in a flagrantly political manner. And the media was happy to participate in the politically-useful smearing, as usual. Morally appalling failures from top to bottom. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) October 13, 2021

The family has established a GoFundMe account.

"My wife and I are gay- and lesbian-friendly," Smith told the Daily Wire. "We’re not into this children transgender stuff. The person that attacked our daughter is apparently bisexual and occasionally wears dresses because he likes them. So this kid is technically not what the school board was fighting about. The point is kids are using it as an advantage to get into the bathrooms."

Cover-up?

During the June 22 meeting, school board member Beth Barts claimed not to know of any assaults happening in bathrooms or locker rooms during the trans student discussion. Superintendent Scott Ziegler echoed that sentiment, saying "To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms," adding "the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist."

He went on to quote Time magazine research that he said disproved the notion transgender kids might sexually attack cisgender kids, and said: 'I think it’s important to keep our perspective on this, we’ve heard it several times tonight from our public speakers but the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist.' Smith said he became irate. He started arguing with another woman at the meeting, labeling her a 'b***h' after she allegedly denied his daughter's claim. He was then charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. -Daily Mail

Smith told the Wire that he was attacked by an activist who insisted his daughter was not assaulted, during which an officer came over.

"The next thing I know, I’m getting touched from all over the place. I didn’t know who was touching me, who was grabbing me. I turn around, the police are grabbing me and next thing I know, I’m tackled to the ground. I’m just shocked and horrified," Smith told Fox News on Tuesday.

The Loudoun co case is THE biggest story in the country right now. Or at least it should be.



- school covered up rape for political convenience, kid went on to assault a second girl

- school board refused to hear father’s testimony and lied about there being no cases of assault — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) October 13, 2021

Repeat offender

According to the Epoch Times, the same boy allegedly, after transferring to another school, was charged with sexual battery in October after being accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old in Ashburn.

Meanwhile, Newsweek reports that the same trans boy was reportedly under court-ordered electronic surveillance for a previous sexual assault charge.

A Loudoun County, Virginia, high school student—identified by police as a male and accused of assaulting a girl in a school bathroom while wearing a skirt—was reportedly under court-ordered electronic monitoring for a previous assault charge when the bathroom incident occurred. It's unclear why the student was allowed back onto school property as he had previously been charged with sexually assaulting another student on school grounds five months earlier. ... At the time, the student was already under electronic monitoring by police due to being charged with sexually assaulting a young girl in a bathroom in an Ashburn high school in May, Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj told WTOP.

More via the Epoch Times:

The arrest was widely reported and was cited by the National School Boards Association in its recent letter to President Joe Biden urging him to take action to combat incidents the board likened to domestic terrorism.

Several days later, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced federal officials would be targeting people who harass, intimidate, or threaten school board members and others who work with or at public schools.

A Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) spokesman told The Epoch Times in an email that it is aware of reports concerning the alleged sexual assaults at two high schools in the district and declined to provide details. However, the district said the sheriff’s office was contacted within minutes of the earlier assault.

“Once a matter has been reported to law enforcement, LCPS does not begin its investigation until law enforcement advises LCPS that it has completed the criminal investigation. To maintain the integrity of the criminal investigation, law enforcement requested that LCPS not interview students until their investigation is concluded,” the spokesman said.

“LCPS has cooperated and continues to cooperate with law enforcement. Furthermore, LCPS is prohibited from disciplining any student without following the Title IX grievance process, which includes investigating complaints of sexual harassment and sexual assault. LCPS does impose interim measures to protect the safety of students involved in the original incident, deter retaliation, and preserve the integrity of the investigation and resolution process. LCPS has complied and continues to comply with its obligations under Title IX,” it added.

The district also said that members of the school board were not aware of the assaults until this week.

The board approved the transgender-friendly policy in August.