Worship Leader Ascends Into Glory After Learning Fifth Chord

October 15, 2021 | Tags: SATIRE

HOUSTON, TX—Worship leader Kevin Stephens learned a fifth guitar chord last Saturday during a jam session, and the praise band reported that he was immediately taken up by the Lord into Heavenly glory.

