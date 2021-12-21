Businesses Requiring Vaccine Passports See Diminished Sales: Survey

December 21, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Businesses implementing Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate requirements are seeing decreased sales, according to a survey conducted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). Over 60 percent of businesses requiring patrons to show COVID-19 vaccine passports are reporting lower sales “as a direct result” of the provincial government’s vaccination mandates, said Dan Kelly, president and chief executive officer of the CFIB. “Regardless of one’s views on vaccine passports, there is no doubt they’ve led to a further drop in sales for the small businesses required to use them,” Kelly wrote on social media, following the Ontario government’s Dec. 10 announcement...



