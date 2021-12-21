Joe Biden: ‘I Know Vaccination Requirements Are Not Popular’

December 21, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his administration’s decision to enforce coercive edicts mandating coronavirus vaccines on the American people, despite admitting that vaccination requirements are “not popular.” “Customers are more likely to come and shop because they know it’s a safe environment. I know vaccination requirements are not popular for many,” Biden stated during Tuesday’s address on the Chinese coronavirus.



