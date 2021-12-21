Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extends state of emergency due to omicron variant

December 21, 2021

Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday extended Oregon’s declaration of a state of emergency until June 2022, citing the emergence of the omicron variant to the coronavirus. “As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in hospitalizations during this pandemic, I know that this is not the beginning of the new year any of us had hoped for,” Brown said. “Time and again over the last two years, Oregonians have proven that we will stand with each other in our most difficult times. Your actions have saved lives, and it is because we have worked together to keep each...



