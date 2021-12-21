Rep. Bowman: 'White man' Joe Manchin doesn't care about Black people, immigrants, poor

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., became the latest Democrat to attack Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in personal terms on Monday, accusing him of not caring about African Americans and other minority groups "as a White man." The far-left Progressive Caucus member ripped Manchin on CNN over his opposition to Build Back Better, the $1.75 trillion social policy and climate package backed by the Biden White House, saying he was "tremendously frustrated" and "infuriated" with the West Virginia Democrat. "It went from 3.5 trillion to 1.75 trillion [dollars] because him, his special interests, his donors, and lobbyists were cutting the bill for...



