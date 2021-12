Whew! Local Man Doesn’t Have Real COVID, Just Omicron

December 21, 2021 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BOSTON, MA—After a nail-biting fifteen minutes, local man Rod Brown was blessed to discover that his COVID test came back positive for the Omicron variant—which is nothing more than a gentle case of the sniffles.

