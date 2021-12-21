Woman says her vaccinated father was saved from Covid by Ivermectin after doctors tried to get her to agree to a DNR and restrained him to his ICU bed

December 21, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

* Mindy Lafevers, 46, said she was watching TV March 1 when father David, 71, asked her a question that troubled her and made it seem he was confused * Mindy's mother, Priscilla, took David to the ER where he was put on oxygen * David's wife and daughter immediately lobbied for him to be treated with Ivermectin, with Mindy claiming she had used it herself to treat Covid * Priscilla said that when they asked for it, the infectious disease doctor she spoke to said 'that's not even approved for usage in the United States' * Mindy added...



Read More...