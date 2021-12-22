Austrian City of Linz Hires People to Ensure Unvaccinated Pay Fines of up to $4,071

December 22, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"The city of Linz in Austria is hiring people to find individuals who are not vaccinated and ensure they pay a fine after the country announced a sweeping nationwide vaccine mandate. As of Feb. 1, all people who have a place of residence in Austria and are aged 14 and over will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who do not comply will face fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,071) over 12 months, although income and other financial obligations will be taken into account in calculating fines. Alternatively, officials may impose a fine of up to 600...



