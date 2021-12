Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon is CARJACKED at gunpoint by two armed men in Philadelphia and has her car, phone, purse and ID stolen after DA insisted there is no 'crisis of lawlessness'

December 22, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Democratic Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was the victim of a carjacking in Philadelphia's FDR Park on Wednesday afternoon. She had her car, purse, wallet and phone stolen but was not injured, her office confirmed.



