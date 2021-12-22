FIRE AND FURY Moment Russia’s £300m stealth warship designed to carry hypersonic missiles goes up in flames in humiliation for Putin

December 22, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

THIS is the dramatic moment Russia's £300m stealth warship that was designed to carry hypersonic missiles went up in flames in a humiliating blow for Vladimir Putin. New footage shows devastating fire damage to the new £307 million warship intended to carry Putin’s lethal Mach-9 hypersonic missiles.... ...The scale of the blaze, which started on Friday in St Petersburg, has been viewed as a massive set back to the Kremlin’s naval modernisation programme. Huge flames and thick smoke were seen rising from the corvette Provornyy at Severnaya Verf shipyard where it was being built. The battleship was almost completely destroyed...



