Gov. Tom Wolf vetos curriculum transparency bill, calling it a ‘dangerous and harmful imposition’

December 22, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have required public schools to post online educational materials used in their classrooms. The legislation was billed as a way to give parents easier access to the curriculum being taught to their children but the governor and Democrats saw it as an unfunded mandate meant to intimidate educators and hurt students’ learning opportunities. “Under the guise of transparency, this legislation politicizes what is being taught in our public schools,” Wolf said in his veto message. The bill would have required school administrators to post and periodically update course syllabuses, course summaries,...



