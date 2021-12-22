Lawmakers demand more action from Baker on COVID-19 front

December 22, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

In a Tuesday letter to Baker, Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness Co-chairs Sen. Jo Comerford of Northampton and Rep. William Driscoll of Milton expressed support for the National Guard call-up but expressed concerns about numerous issues based on testimony they received last week. (snip) Comerford and Driscoll also referenced COVID-19 spread in congregate care settings. “Given the spike in COVID cases within congregate care settings, it is imperative that the administration open quarantine and isolation shelters across the Commonwealth,” they wrote. “It is our understanding that there are critical, emergent capacity issues which threaten public health.”



