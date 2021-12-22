Man stopped wife from driving drunk. Police charged him when she died walking home

December 22, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"Jason Todd walked into Friends Steakhouse in Clanton where his band was playing the final set one summer night three years ago. Tonya Anderson, his wife, stood outside in the parking lot, drunk, demanding to drive herself home. Todd told her she could not drive, and he would take her shortly after he paid his tab. “I’m not mad at you” he repeated. Belligerent, she threatened to leave. “Fine, walk home,” said Todd, believing she would not. Anderson began walking, as spelled out in court records and police reports, and did not make it far before being struck and killed...



