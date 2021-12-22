South African Scientist Announces End of Peak of Coronavirus Infections

December 22, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A South African expert announced on Tuesday that the country had passed the peak of the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Associate Professor Marta Nunes added that although the number of infections remained high, hospitalisations were low. Scientists in South Africa first sounded the alarm about the Omicron variant less than a month ago. "Well I think it indicates that we have passed the peak of the fourth wave, so I think it was a short wave that, we predicted that when we start seeing really the huge amount of cases, so the, was a very steep increase from baseline...



